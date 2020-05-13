MetaHash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $11.48 Million (MHC)

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. One #MetaHash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and BitForex. #MetaHash has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and $11.48 million worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $189.82 or 0.02041166 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00076727 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.95 or 0.00171473 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00040153 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About #MetaHash

#MetaHash’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,009,851,829 coins and its circulating supply is 1,843,856,639 coins. #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash. #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash.

#MetaHash Coin Trading

#MetaHash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase #MetaHash using one of the exchanges listed above.

