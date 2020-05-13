Middlefield Banc Corp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc Corp (NASDAQ:MBCN) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd.

Middlefield Banc has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Middlefield Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 46.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Middlefield Banc to earn $1.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

Shares of MBCN stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,721. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.82. Middlefield Banc has a one year low of $12.00 and a one year high of $28.80. The firm has a market cap of $121.97 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

MBCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

