Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Purchases $48,580.00 in Stock

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Director Jeffrey M. Mcdonnell acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $48,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MSBI traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. 9,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06. The company has a market cap of $373.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.15. Midland States Bancorp Inc has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.76 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp Inc will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.35%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSBI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens cut Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Midland States Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Midland States Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1,603.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

