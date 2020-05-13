Miramar Capital LLC Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,361 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,528 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 4.3% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,392 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.97. 30,898,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,739,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The firm has a market cap of $164.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.71 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.19.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,101,359.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 919 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $34,490.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $99,604.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,739 shares of company stock valued at $7,585,502. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

