Miramar Capital LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,117 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for about 3.7% of Miramar Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $167,466,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Medtronic news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $1.92 on Wednesday, reaching $93.28. 7,108,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,582,848. The company has a market capitalization of $132.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

