MixMarvel 24 Hour Volume Hits $218,356.00 (MIX)

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One MixMarvel token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Gate.io and Bithumb Global. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $218,356.00 worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MixMarvel Token Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,986,068,094 tokens. MixMarvel’s official message board is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com. The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL.

MixMarvel Token Trading

MixMarvel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bithumb Global, BitMax, Gate.io and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

