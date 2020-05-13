Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its position in shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Monster Beverage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Monster Beverage by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Monster Beverage news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $66.19 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $70.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.21 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

