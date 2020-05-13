MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500’s (MOR) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:MOR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

MOR stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,822. MORGAN STANLEY Morgan Stanley Capital Protected Notes Based on S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.35.

