Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Short Interest Up 19.6% in April

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the April 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 969,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 6.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall bought 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,326,762.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 22.5% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 95,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.20. Mr. Cooper Group has a 1-year low of $4.31 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.83.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

