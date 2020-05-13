Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Acquires 1,280 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. AMERCO comprises about 0.7% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in AMERCO by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after buying an additional 9,921 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in AMERCO by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMERCO news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 5,420 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $343.46 per share, for a total transaction of $1,861,553.20. Also, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen purchased 5,101 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $316.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,614,517.51. In the last three months, insiders purchased 23,200 shares of company stock worth $6,747,611. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AMERCO from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. CL King raised shares of AMERCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AMERCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $7.57 on Wednesday, reaching $285.73. 53,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,098. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.11. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $222.34 and a 12 month high of $426.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

