Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 13th. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00010893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $109.08 million and $14.97 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.03547477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Profile

Multi-collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 107,889,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,604,136 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

