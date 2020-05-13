Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.41 Per Share

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Mylan in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.41 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.32.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MYL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Mylan from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mylan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.96.

MYL opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 541.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mylan has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $23.11.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Mylan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Mylan by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Mylan in the fourth quarter worth about $2,940,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Mylan by 2.4% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 29,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Mylan by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

