Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) PT Lowered to $15.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NBR. ValuEngine raised Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Nabors Industries from $37.50 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Nabors Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Nabors Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

Shares of NBR opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Nabors Industries has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $193.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($38.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($13.50) by ($25.00). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 20.73% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $715.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($27.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -91.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William J. Restrepo acquired 32,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $54,146.40. 5.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its holdings in Nabors Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 33,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Nabors Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 23,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

