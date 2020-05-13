Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Issues Earnings Results

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Nantkwest had a negative return on equity of 45.71% and a negative net margin of 152,997.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Shares of Nantkwest stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.88. 1,189,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,642,089. Nantkwest has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $416.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NK. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

