National Bank Financial Weighs in on Enbridge Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Enbridge in a research report issued on Sunday, May 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.85 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.38.

TSE:ENB opened at C$45.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion and a PE ratio of 46.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.33. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$33.06 and a 12 month high of C$57.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 330.61%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

