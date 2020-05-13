National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media stories about National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) have been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Retail Properties earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected National Retail Properties’ ranking:

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NNN stock opened at $29.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.04 and a fifty-two week high of $59.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $48.32.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that National Retail Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,645,016.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

