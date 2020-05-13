National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. National Storage Affiliates Trust also reported earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.33). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $25,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.78 per share, with a total value of $690,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 64,000 shares of company stock worth $1,656,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 458.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 844.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $19.34 and a 12-month high of $38.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.44 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.35.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

