Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,653 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,341,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $839,110,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,173,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,829,000 after acquiring an additional 91,331 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,008,122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $180,390,000 after purchasing an additional 338,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,490,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,930,000 after purchasing an additional 216,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at $90,210,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEC opened at $78.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a twelve month low of $55.17 and a twelve month high of $98.08.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

