Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.63 Million Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,894 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,510,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,482,518,000 after purchasing an additional 597,605 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,111,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,961,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,185,447,000 after purchasing an additional 90,952 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,731,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,523,000 after purchasing an additional 881,477 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,179,000 after purchasing an additional 65,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.67 and a 12 month high of $134.84.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 44.83% and a return on equity of 21.96%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 265,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.67.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

