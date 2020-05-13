Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $3.66 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 26.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Lennar by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LEN. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Lennar from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $38.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.61.

NYSE LEN opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 20th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 8.71%.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

