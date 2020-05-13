Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 69.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.10% of Emergent Biosolutions worth $3,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EBS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,029,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,168,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,035,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,791,000 after purchasing an additional 289,599 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 480,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,933,000 after purchasing an additional 286,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,063,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,347,000 after purchasing an additional 215,503 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent Biosolutions stock opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a one year low of $39.11 and a one year high of $90.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,745. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $60,104.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,933.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,634 shares of company stock worth $15,788,670 in the last quarter. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on EBS shares. Cowen started coverage on Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their price target on Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emergent Biosolutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.71.

About Emergent Biosolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

