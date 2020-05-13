Nebulas (NAS) Market Capitalization Achieves $13.98 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. One Nebulas coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002892 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Neraex, LBank and Gate.io. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Nebulas has a market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042393 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.13 or 0.03547477 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00054780 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002170 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00031166 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Nebulas Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,364,337 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Allcoin, Neraex, Binance, LBank, Huobi, BCEX and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

