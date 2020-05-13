NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,646 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 20,236 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of NetApp worth $13,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,336,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after buying an additional 473,061 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp in the first quarter valued at about $19,382,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $197,682,000 after buying an additional 454,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $43.03 on Wednesday. NetApp Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.66 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NetApp from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Loop Capital lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.10.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

