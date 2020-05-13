Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Major Shareholder Purchases $197,173.92 in Stock

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $197,173.92. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 154,980 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,543,600.80.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,000 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00.

On Friday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,976 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $205,774.56.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,476 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.51 per share, for a total transaction of $204,236.76.

On Friday, April 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 68,960 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $601,331.20.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 28,357 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $240,750.93.

On Monday, March 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,499 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $125,416.35.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,352 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.14 per share, for a total transaction of $43,565.28.

On Friday, March 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 103,068 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $732,813.48.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 30,593 shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $223,940.76.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.82. 12,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,545. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $12.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0905 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHS. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 9.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 32,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 77,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd by 56.8% in the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 112,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strateges Fd

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

