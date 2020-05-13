Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) will report earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.48). Neuronetics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year earnings of ($1.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 55.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STIM. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

NASDAQ:STIM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.11. 186,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,665. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Neuronetics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,368. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,600 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STIM. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 476,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 322,778 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 159,116 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 158,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 65,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

