New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

NBEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NBEV opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. New Age Beverages has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). New Age Beverages had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $63.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166,131 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of New Age Beverages during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 58,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 67,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of New Age Beverages by 216.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

