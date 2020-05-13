New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Earns Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.14% from the company’s current price.

NYCB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

NYSE:NYCB traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $8.88. The stock had a trading volume of 145,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,038,377. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $261.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,419,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287,646 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,876,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,299 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 42,876,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,625,000 after purchasing an additional 455,299 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 41,748,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,870 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

