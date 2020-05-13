NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEWT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th.

Get NEWTEK Business Services alerts:

In other NEWTEK Business Services news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.93 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,562,500.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,505 shares of company stock worth $121,276. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $3,228,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $15.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $310.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.32. NEWTEK Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for NEWTEK Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWTEK Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.