NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $52.49 Million

Analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) will report $52.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.67 million to $55.00 million. NexPoint Residential Trust reported sales of $43.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $212.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $202.89 million to $223.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $223.21 million, with estimates ranging from $210.66 million to $233.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 68.44% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.97 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.21.

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $828.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.05. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $52.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.82%.

In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 94,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.81 per share, with a total value of $2,061,045.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,569.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mitts sold 7,000 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,881. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 243,116 shares of company stock worth $7,433,390 and sold 1,193,776 shares worth $29,987,607. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 454,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after acquiring an additional 10,586 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 259.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

