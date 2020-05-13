Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the April 15th total of 2,940,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 810,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider William Sally sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $35,127.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,749 shares in the company, valued at $375,716.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Miller sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $67,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,125 shares of company stock worth $160,670 and have sold 19,978 shares worth $1,294,073. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Boston Partners grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,234,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,747,000 after buying an additional 858,343 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $87,109,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,647,000 after buying an additional 636,305 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth about $18,260,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 156.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,036,000 after buying an additional 180,129 shares in the last quarter.

NXST stock opened at $74.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.43. Nexstar Media Group has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.83.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

NXST has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $150.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.38.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

