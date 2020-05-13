NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Rudd International Inc.

Rudd International Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Rudd International Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,151,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,316 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 43,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 22,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock valued at $20,863,319. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.12. 3,519,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,663. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $174.80 and a 12 month high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

