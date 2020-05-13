NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 455,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EGOV has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get NIC alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in NIC by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 41,187 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NIC during the 1st quarter valued at $2,075,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in NIC by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 218,162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NIC in the fourth quarter worth about $43,552,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGOV opened at $22.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.80. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. NIC has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.46 million. NIC had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 14.10%. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIC will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for NIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.