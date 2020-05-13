Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 38,384 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,384 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.04.

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,559,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,144,216. The stock has a market cap of $251.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.