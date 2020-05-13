Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,105 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.8% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $31,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after buying an additional 8,659,315 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,529,995,000 after buying an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,124,265,000 after buying an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,966,694,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intel by 3.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,504,643,000 after buying an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. 66.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.87. 575,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,670,945. The stock has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average is $58.56.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

