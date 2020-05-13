Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,160,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,527 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $33,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $35,000. grace capital purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,344,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,035,764. The company has a market capitalization of $207.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

