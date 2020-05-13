Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Has $8.45 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 170,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.1% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,345,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,161,000 after purchasing an additional 640,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,528,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,223,000 after buying an additional 1,039,163 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,013,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,252,000 after buying an additional 1,277,108 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,673.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,578,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,969,000 after buying an additional 3,516,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,153,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,657,000 after buying an additional 1,799,409 shares during the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,432,539 shares. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.32.

