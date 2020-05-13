Noesis Capital Mangement Corp Purchases 1,265 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.5% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 151,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,777,000 after buying an additional 29,306 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. CSFB lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

UPS traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, hitting $90.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,686,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

