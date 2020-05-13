Nomura Reaffirms Buy Rating for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock. Nomura’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $37.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Voyager Therapeutics stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,042. Voyager Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $445.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.24.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 109,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

