Nomura Reiterates Buy Rating for Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Nomura in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $57.00 target price on the casino operator’s stock. Nomura’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 28.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.59.

Shares of LVS stock traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. 4,657,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,544,386. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.21. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,389 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,091 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp now owns 5,666 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,878 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

