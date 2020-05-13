Nordson (NDSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 20th. Analysts expect Nordson to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). Nordson had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $494.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson stock opened at $167.68 on Wednesday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $180.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Nordson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Nordson in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.14.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

Further Reading: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.