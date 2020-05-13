Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Research analysts at Imperial Capital dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a report issued on Tuesday, May 12th. Imperial Capital analyst J. Wangler now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Get Northern Oil & Gas alerts:

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.16 million.

NOG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Northern Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northern Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.67.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $2.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 309.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,825 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 43,718 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 196.3% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 68,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 45,419 shares during the last quarter.

In other Northern Oil & Gas news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 801,879 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.60 per share, with a total value of $481,127.40. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling bought 2,000,000 shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $2,820,000.00. Insiders have purchased 8,385,742 shares of company stock worth $10,912,379 in the last three months.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.