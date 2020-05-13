Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.

M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,793 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises 3.2% of M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Northern Trust worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,395,000 after purchasing an additional 82,246 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after acquiring an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $162,543,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,253,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,371,000 after acquiring an additional 89,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.96.

NTRS traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.25. 1,214,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $110.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.37.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $325,395.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

