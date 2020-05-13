Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Acquires $20,500.00 in Stock

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Director Karl L. Hanneman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $20,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.92. 3,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,619. The company has a market cap of $144.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $42.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.66.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $22.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Northrim BanCorp had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.31%. On average, analysts expect that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NRIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NRIM. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 190.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 558,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 19,319 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 20.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 17,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 410,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,992 shares during the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrim BanCorp Company Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

