Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 74,352 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in VF by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,121,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,196,317,000 after buying an additional 575,617 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,469,088 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $445,389,000 after purchasing an additional 65,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $435,550,000 after purchasing an additional 165,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of VF from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.41.

VFC traded down $3.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.76. 3,215,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,173,095. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25.

In other news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

