Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.21 Million Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,806 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 13,157 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACN. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Accenture by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 51,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 19,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.72 on Wednesday, hitting $181.00. 2,349,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,944,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $231,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $999,925.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $246.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

