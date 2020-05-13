Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.26 Million Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,736 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.8% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 19.2% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Darrell & King LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $21,189,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,807. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $190.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $152.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.23%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITW shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.82.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

