Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,643 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 79,405,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,147,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543,287 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,628,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,988,057 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,451,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220,828 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,038,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Altria Group by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,780,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 13,139,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,889,792. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $53.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a PE ratio of -74.18, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $44.85.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.62%.

A number of research firms have commented on MO. Bank of America lowered their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

