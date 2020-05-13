Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognex by 256.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognex alerts:

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cognex from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,039,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,678. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $35.20 and a one year high of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.