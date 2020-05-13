Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,718 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,718 shares during the quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,307,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,697,000 after purchasing an additional 84,661 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 925,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,620,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diageo by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,449 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 378,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,071,000 after purchasing an additional 80,888 shares during the period. 9.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO traded down $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.70. 684,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,261. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $100.52 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.49. The company has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

