Northstar Investment Advisors LLC Sells 27,019 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Northstar Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 27,019 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up approximately 2.0% of Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $7,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $3.72 on Wednesday, hitting $172.82. 4,726,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,066,614. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 70.25% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.48.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

